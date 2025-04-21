DR Congo has suspended Kabila’s Party over alleged collaboration with the M23 rebel group

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has suspended the People’s Party for Reconstruction and Democracy (PPRD), founded by former President Joseph Kabila, over alleged collaboration with the M23 rebel group. The government has also charged Kabila with high treason and ordered the seizure of his assets.



The move comes amid heightened tensions in the country’s east, where M23 rebels—who Kinshasa claims are backed by Rwanda—continue to occupy territory. Authorities accuse the former president of complicity with the group, which has been engaged in intermittent conflict with the Congolese army.



Kabila, who led the DRC from 2001 until 2019, has largely been absent from public life since stepping down, following the election of his successor, Félix Tshisekedi. The two leaders reportedly fell out in 2020. After several years abroad, he announced his return earlier this month and reportedly landed in the rebel-held city of Goma on Friday, citing a desire to participate in peace efforts. The M23 has not confirmed his presence.



Government officials and analysts have expressed concern that Kabila’s re-emergence could undermine ongoing peace talks. President Tshisekedi previously accused him of backing the rebels and plotting an insurrection—allegations Kabila has denied.



On Saturday, Kabila’s spokesperson Barbara Nzimbi said via social media that the former president would address the nation soon. The government has not commented further on the possible legal consequences he may face.



Observers now wait to see how this development may impact the fragile dialogue between the DRC government and M23.