DR Congo to Hold State Funeral for Military Commanders Killed in M23 Conflict

The Democratic Republic of Congo will hold a state funeral on September 1 at the People’s Palace in Kinshasa for two senior officials, the presidency said on Friday.

The ceremony, organized by the General Staff of the Armed Forces (EMG FARDC) alongside the State Protocol, will honor Major General Peter Cirimwami Nkuba, the military governor of North Kivu, and Colonel Alexis‑Lewis Rugabisha, commander of the 12th Rapid Intervention Brigade.

Front-Line Sacrifices

Major General Peter Cirimwami Nkuba, who served as the military governor of North Kivu from September 2023, was killed in action during the army’s fight against the M23 rebel insurgency.

He was shot near the frontline in Kasengezi (about 13 kilometers from Goma) while visiting troops to assess the deteriorating security situation.

Cirimwami subsequently succumbed to his injuries after being evacuated to Kinshasa for treatment, the FARDC confirmed.

He was described as dying “on the field of honor” after being struck by gunfire ￼.

Colonel Alexis‑Lewis Rugabisha, commander of the 12th Rapid Intervention Brigade, fell in combat on February 1, 2025, during a battle with M23 rebels in Nyabibwe, Kalehe Territory in South Kivu.

He was killed instantly, reportedly after being struck by sniper fire to the chest, as noted in a statement from the FARDC and independent media ￼.

Honoring Service

Both men were prominent figures in Congo’s military efforts to defend key eastern provinces against a persistent and intensifying rebel threat.

Cirimwami led operations under extreme pressure as M23 forces advanced toward Goma, while Rugabisha commanded high-mobility troops critical to government resistance in South Kivu.

The state funeral at the People’s Palace is expected to draw top government officials, military leaders, foreign diplomats, and civilian dignitaries. Security in Kinshasa has been heightened in anticipation. The People’s Palace—home to parliament and host to major state functions—has traditionally been the venue for national ceremonies of this magnitude.