Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg are working on a new album after 30 years. Dre hinted at their latest collaboration in a new interview.

30 years ago, Dr Dre and Snoop joined forces to release their maiden album titled ‘Doggy Style’.

“Me and Snoop working together again, and it’s been 30 years, believe it or not. I’ve only produced one album with Snoop, which was Doggy Style, and that was 30 years ago,” Dre told ET. “We’ve done a lot of things in between and songs and performances and films and things of that nature, but this is my first time actually producing an entire album with him.”

Recalling their first collaboration, the 59-year-old rapper averred it was “much more fun” this time than the first one when they were much younger.

“We were kids at that time, you know what I mean? Snoop may have been like 18 or 19 years old and I’m, I think, I’m six years older than him. So we were kids at that time, and this one is gonna show a different level of maturity with his lyrics and with my music,” he added. “I feel like this is some of the best music I’ve done in my career.”

In a related development, Snoop Dogg is expected to release his new album, ‘Missionary’ later this year.

Dre and Snoop are close pals—and their relationship goes beyond performing at the Olympics and collaborating on a new album. They have their own line of pre-mixed cocktails, known as Gin & Juice.

“It was a no-brainer,” Dre said of working with Snoop to create a beverage line, stressing that it was more than just putting their names on a product.

“Like the head phones, it’s not something we just put our face and name on, you know?” Dre stated. “I actually had to fly down to Chicago and go to this laboratory with a white coat on and create the gin from scratch. So it’s our gin, our own flavors in it… it’s easy and smooth.”

“We’re just having a lot of fun being creative,” the No Diggity rapper further said about his partnership and friendship with Snoop Dogg.

Now that Dre has confirmed they are personally having fun while composing a new album, music fans should expect something more entertaining from them.