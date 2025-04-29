Dr. Edgar Lungu Calls for Reflection and Unity on Kenneth Kaunda Day



Lusaka, April 28 2025



Zambia’s sixth Republican President and Patriotic Front leader, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, has called on Zambians to reflect on the values of unity and peace championed by the country’s founding father, Dr. Kenneth David Buchizya Kaunda, as the nation commemorates Kenneth Kaunda Day.



In a statement issued today, Dr. Lungu described April 28 as a significant milestone in Zambia’s history, reminding citizens at home and abroad of the sacrifices made by forefathers for the peace and unity the country enjoys today.



“On this Kenneth Kaunda Day, allow me to celebrate Dr. Kenneth David Buchizya Kaunda by reminding each and every one of us of his legacy and contribution not only to Zambia but the entire African continent,” Dr. Lungu said.



Reflecting on Zambia’s early days of independence, Dr. Lungu noted that the country was a fragile blend of over 70 ethnic groups. However, Dr. Kaunda’s leadership, under the banner of the slogan “One Zambia, One Nation,” successfully promoted unity over division.



Dr. Lungu further challenged the nation to introspect and assess whether Zambia is living up to the aspirations of Dr. Kaunda today.



“As we remember Dr. Kaunda, are we as a country reflecting his desire and aspirations? Where are we today on this matter? Let us objectively introspect and make the necessary changes, where need be, going forward,” he urged.



The former president also highlighted Dr. Kaunda’s pivotal role in supporting liberation movements across southern Africa, including efforts in Zimbabwe, Namibia, South Africa, Angola, and Mozambique.



Calling for tolerance and mutual respect, Dr. Lungu urged both ruling and opposition political leaders to emulate the spirit of Dr. Kaunda and other freedom fighters by promoting peace and unity amidst diversity.



“We can do better as political leaders for our people, because posterity will only judge us based on our actions, inactions, and deeds today,” Dr. Lungu emphasized.



He concluded his message by invoking Dr. Kaunda’s iconic rallying cry, “Tiyende Pamodzi ndi Mtima Umozi” (Let us walk together with one heart), encouraging citizens to hold fast to the unity for which many sacrificed their lives.



“May God bless Zambia and I wish you all a happy and very reflective celebration of KK on this KK Day,” Dr. Lungu said.



Kenneth Kaunda Day was declared a public holiday in Zambia to honor the memory of the country’s first president, who served from 1964 to 1991 and played a pivotal role in the nation’s independence and the broader African liberation struggle.