DR. M’MEMBE SPIKES HICHILEMA’S BIBLICAL JUSTIFICATION FOR HUNGER CRISIS IN ZAMBIA

Lusaka, June 30, 2024 – Socialist Party Zambia President Dr Fred M’membe has criticized President Hakainde Hichilema for using the biblical story of Joseph’s interpretation of Pharaoh’s dreams to justify Zambia’s current hunger crisis.

In a recent statement, Dr. M’membe described President Hichilema’s reference to the seven years of drought and plenty from Genesis 41:53 as a “wrong conclusion from correct biblical premises,” calling it a demonstration of “crass ignorance.”

Dr. M’membe elaborated on the story of Joseph, noting how his God-given ability to interpret dreams led to a successful disaster management strategy in ancient Egypt. Joseph interpreted Pharaoh’s dreams to mean that seven years of abundance would be followed by seven years of famine. During the years of plenty, Joseph organized the storage of surplus grain, ensuring that Egypt and its neighbors would survive the subsequent famine.

“Joseph’s management skills, guided by God, allowed him to plan carefully and predict what was likely to happen,” Dr. M’membe said. “He had the authority and power to implement his plans, and the trust of the people to carry them out.” He said

Dr. M’membe emphasized the importance of effective disaster management and the need for trust in leadership during crises. He pointed out that Joseph’s systematic approach to storing and distributing grain ensured the well-being of Egypt and neighboring regions, without indicating any divine judgment.

“Good disaster planning can have far-reaching benefits. We need leaders who can plan and manage resources effectively, not those who misinterpret biblical stories to justify their failures.” Dr. M’membe stated.

Dr. M’membe urged the Zambian government to learn from Joseph’s example and implement robust disaster preparedness measures. He questioned what changes could be made to better prepare the nation for potential difficulties and disasters.

“Joseph’s management skills are a lesson for us today. We need to develop plans that ensure food security and economic stability, especially in times of crisis,” he concluded.

Dr. M’membe is advocating for comprehensive disaster planning and resource management to address the nation’s challenges.