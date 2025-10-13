DR. M’MEMBE URGES AFRICAN YOUTH TO UNITE FOR REVOLUTIONARY CHANGE



Ouagadougou – Zambia’s Socialist Party President Dr. Fred M’membe has called on young Africans to take the lead in transforming the continent through unity and revolutionary action.





https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1CB4oKkydr/?mibextid=wwXIfr



Speaking to an audience of youth and political activists, Dr. M’membe emphasized the urgent need for African unity and the central role of young people in shaping the continent’s future.





Dr. M’membe stated that African youth were at the forefront of the struggle against injustice, inequality, and inhumanity across the continent.





He warned that the current neoliberal capitalist order continued to exploit and oppress the younger generation, making them victims of unfair and inhumane conditions.





According to him, young Africans must remain “permanently on the frontlines” in the fight to build a better and fairer society.



Referring to recent political developments, Dr. M’membe praised the revolution led by President Ibrahim Traoré in Burkina Faso as well as the transformations taking place in Niger and Mali.





He said these movements highlighted the urgent need for revolutionary change across Africa–change that could only be achieved through the active participation and leadership of young people.





Dr. M’membe dismissed the notion that the youth were merely “leaders of tomorrow.”



He urged them to recognize that leadership begins today, arguing that “the future is built on the threshold of the decisions and actions taken in the present.”





He encouraged young Africans to think for themselves, see for themselves, and draw their own conclusions rather than relying on false promises and manipulation.





He further urged the youth to reject all forms of exploitation and humiliation, asserting that they should no longer allow themselves to be lied to or cheated.





“When they revolt against conditions of joblessness, poverty, and despair,” he said, “they will be told to do so politely – but they must show that they are the wrong young Africans to be handled that way.”





Dr. M’membe called upon the youth to embody the revolutionary spirit of African icons, declaring that “Thomas Sankara lives in you” and that “Ibrahim Traoré leads and inspires you.”





He also reminded them of Kwame Nkrumah’s teachings on the importance of uniting struggles for African liberation and unity.



Meanwhile, Dr. M’membe told the audience that African youth must either struggle together or face defeat alone.





He maintained that there was no sensible alternative to unity, stressing that “a people united can never be defeated.”