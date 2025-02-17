Dr. Nevers Mumba: A Political Opportunist Who Betrays Principle for Power- Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

Dr. Nevers Mumba: A Political Opportunist Who Betrays Principle for Power

By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

Dr. Nevers Mumba has consistently failed to live up to his role as both a man of God and an opposition leader. He has abandoned principle for convenience, patriotism for self-preservation, and leadership for opportunism. Rather than standing firm on values that benefit the Zambian people, he has mastered the art of political survival by shamelessly aligning himself with every government of the day. His political journey is not one of conviction but of calculated moves designed to keep him relevant, regardless of the cost to the nation.

A Predictable Pattern of Political Survival

Truth be told, Dr. Nevers Mumba is not a man to be figured out or debated—he is a man to be understood for what he is. He has shown time and time again that he will never stand on his own. Expecting him to one day take a bold, independent stance against the ruling party is an exercise in futility. The truth is clear: only God can change him, and until that happens, what you see is what you get.

Ba Nevers does not simply support the government of the day—he bends entirely in its favor. It doesn’t matter if it’s MMD, PF, or UPND; the moment they ascend to power, he is the first to pledge unwavering loyalty. This is not speculation—it is a consistent, predictable pattern. Whether the policies are right or wrong, whether they serve the people or not, Dr. Mumba will always be among the first to endorse them without scrutiny, challenge, oru hesitation.

A Betrayal of His Calling

Even more disappointing is the fact that Dr. Mumba was once a respected preacher of the gospel. As a man of God, he had a moral duty to speak truth to power, to stand up for justice, fairness, and the national interest—regardless of which party is in charge. Instead, he has chosen to compromise, to play politics instead of standing on principle, and to serve leaders instead of serving the people. His loyalty is not to Zambia or to God—it is to political survival.

If UPND were to wake up tomorrow and declare that they are changing the lyrics of our national anthem or even redesigning the national flag, Ba Nevers would be the first in line to praise the move. No scrutiny. No analysis. No challenge. Just blind, unshakable support. That is who he is.

A Leader in Name Only

Zambians must stop wasting time questioning his political flip-flopping. Dr. Nevers Mumba will always be Dr. Nevers Mumba—an opportunist, a political chameleon who moves with the shifting winds of power. There is no need to debate, argue, or even be surprised anymore. His opposition leadership is nothing more than a title, a disguise he wears when convenient, only to discard it when power shifts. He has turned what should be a noble responsibility into a personal survival game, leaving the people without true representation.

The Verdict: Stop Expecting Change

His nature is clear. His strategy is obvious. His survival tactics are well-documented. Whether we like it or not, history has confirmed what he truly is. It is time to stop expecting change where it will never come. Instead, let us shift our attention to real leaders—those with the courage to stand firm, to challenge wrongs, and to fight for the Zambian people, even when it is not convenient for them.

Dr. Nevers Mumba has chosen his path. Now, Zambians must choose theirs.