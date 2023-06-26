Dr. Nevers Mumba Affirms Commitment to Politics and Religion

MMD President Dr. Nevers Mumba has vowed to continue practicing both politics and religious matters.

Dr. Mumba is a veteran pastor with over four decades of experience in the preaching ministry.

The former Republican vice President is the founder of a Pentecostal Church called Victory Bible Ministries International.

Featuring on ZNBC Television’s Frank Talk Show, Dr. Mumba said he loves both politics and Church matters.

The Senior Clergy said he wants to ensure that the values of God are injected within the very body of the Zambian politics.

Dr. Mumba added that through politics he encourages the governments or the people entrusted with power to equitably deliver goods and services to every Zambian.

“When I speak, I do not speak just to preach the gospel which I do and I have done for 44 years but I also want to make sure that we encourage the governments or the people entrusted with power to govern to equitably deliver goods and services to every Zambian regardless of who they are. So that is where the politics and church comes in,” he told Frank Mutubila.

Dr. Mumba served as the eighth vice-president of Zambia from 2003to 2004 under Levy Mwanawasa.

He was Zambia’s High Commissioner to Canada after his dismissal as Republican vice president.

“Just like you look after your home, you look after your business and other things, it is very easy for me to do what I do because I love both Church and politics. I love to preach but I also love to participate in the political process to ensure that the values of God are injected within the very body of the politics of our country,” he said.

In 1997, he founded the National Christian Coalition, a Christian political movement which was registered as a political party in 1998.

NCC participated in the 2001 General Election, where Dr. Mumba emerged 5th out of over 11 presidential candidates.

“God allowed me to be born in Zambia. God told us to occupy the earth and change our world,” Dr. Mumba continued.

He has been serving as MMD president since 2012, a year after the party lost power to the Patriotic Front (PF).

Besides politics, from time to time, Dr. Mumba takes to the pulpit to preach the Word of God locally and abroad.