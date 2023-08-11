Dr Nevers Mumba Answers Why He Was Fired By President Levy Patrick Mwanawasa

By Dr Nevers Sekwila Mumba

THROW BACK THURSDAY…

One of the most frequently asked questions that I have continued to face over the years and even up to today by some of my most loving followers on the one hand, and some of my most critical skeptics on the other is this:

Question: Dr Nevers Sekwila Mumba, why did a fair, reasonable President like Levy Patrick Mwanawasa Fire You? 🙆‍♂️🤷‍♂️

I usually laugh to myself and avoid discussing this, and other issues concerning my relationship with my former boss mainly for three reasons.

1. Firstly, it is because President Mwanawasa and myself later resolved the issues and simple misunderstanding that had ensued and caused him to fire me unceremoniously and we actually reconciled. In addition, He is not here to either confirm or clarify this position himself and so it remains a case of my word against that of those who choose to claim otherwise.

2. Secondly, I believe that a lot of years have since passed and, remember guys, I was only about 43 years old at that time. Today, I am a senior citizen and I know that bringing up such issues that happened years ago would only serve to derail us from discussing more pressing and relevant present issues, and also just fuel a hunger for gossip and an immature witch – hunt, all of which are are not necessary.

3. Thirdly, I really don’t understand the obsession some of you have over my being fired. Why was I fired? I DON’T KNOW!Asking me why was was fired over twenty years ago is like asking Jesus Christ why He was betrayed by Judas Iscariot. It is like asking the question that if he was such an innocent man, why did an otherwise fair Judge like Pontius Pilate find him with a case to answer? and why did Pilate have to wash his hands to signify that there was nothing further he could do? Sometimes these things happen fairly, or unfairly.

It is like Somebody going to ask President HH why he was incarcerated for months and charged with Treason, Or asking him why he was never allowed to proceed with his programe when he went to Chipata Airport. I can tell you that he probably doesn’t know why these things happened to him up to this day..

You will recall that Former President, Kenneth Kaunda is known to have, at one time, famously gone on hunger strike, declaring that he he would only eat when President Chiluba and his ‘Movement for Mandrax Dealers, the MMD,” told him exactly why they had arrested him on Christmas Day!!. Dr. Kaunda eventually called off his hunger strike, after being convinced and talked to by some very, very, high up and notable regional Statesmen. But, we are well aware that He still went to the grave never knowing why he got arrested on Christmas day.

In fact, some of you who keep asking me this question were still in school when I got fired, you have have since seen your own parents get fired or face retrenchment and yet nobody, not even you, have ever asked them why they got fired. 👈

Some of you have since finished school and you have gotten employed, and you have also already gotten fired more than once in fact, and yet you keep focusing on one case of me being fired… IYO KWENA 😅🤣…Mwebena Zambia Mulibakulekafye….🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️

It is what it is. Life sometimes takes us through paths that we will never understand during this side of heaven. Someday, we will know and understand it all, perhaps, but for now, Let’s just say, like you young people these days say:

“NIVI LIFE CHABE!!!”.

Maybe it was just written, that one day, the Shepolopolo will qualify to the world cup and lose 5:0 to Japan. Why? Kaya! Perharps it was also just written that one day, Nevers Mumba will be appointed by Levy Mwanawasa, and then later, Nevers Mumba will be Fired.

CHALI LEMBWAFYE.