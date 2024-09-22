DR. MUMBA ENDORSES MUKOBELA



Former Republican Vice President Dr. Nevers Mumba has endorsed Matero Constituency hopeful Evans Mukobela, supporting his mission to serve the people of Matero.



Dr. Mumba, a respected figure in Zambian politics, backed Mukobela, praising his dedication and vision for the area.



Mukobela, who is a determined aspirant for the Matero parliamentary seat, has pledged to tackle key issues such as poor infrastructure, inadequate healthcare, and high youth unemployment. His campaign centers on bringing development that will “put smiles on the faces of Matero residents.”



Dr. Mumba lauded Mukobela for his commitment, describing him as a “leader with a heart for the people.”



He added, “Evans represents a new wave of leaders who are ready to prioritize the needs of their communities, and his passion for Matero is exactly what this constituency needs.



He has the vision, energy, and integrity to serve the people of Matero with distinction.”



Expressing gratitude for the endorsement, Mukobela emphasized his resolve to serve Matero’s diverse population.



“Dr. Mumba’s support reinforces my dedication to work tirelessly for Matero,” he said.



“This isn’t just about an election, but about delivering real solutions that improve lives. I’m committed to addressing the challenges our community faces and working hand in hand with residents to create lasting change.”



Mukobela also pledged to take action even before being elected, vowing to initiate community projects aimed at uplifting living standards.



“I don’t need a title to start working for Matero,” he stated.



“I am already collaborating with local leaders and organizations to identify immediate interventions because my commitment is not tied to winning an election; it’s about making a difference right now.”



Mukobela’s vision for Matero is to transform the constituency into a thriving and self-reliant community with opportunities for all.



He said, “I see a Matero where everyone has access to quality healthcare, clean water, and well-maintained roads. We will build recreational facilities and skills training centers for our youth, and empower women through targeted programs. Together, we can create a Matero that is safe, vibrant, and full of opportunity.”



Mukobela has actively engaged with stakeholders, including youth groups, women’s organizations, and small business owners, to better understand their challenges. His proposed initiatives include establishing skills training centers to boost employability among young people and supporting small businesses to spur economic growth.



Residents have responded positively to Mukobela’s proactive approach, with many hopeful about his potential to bring change.



“He’s always on the ground, listening to us and addressing our concerns, and we believe he’s the leader we need,” said a local market vendor.



Another resident added, “Mukobela is a breath of fresh air—he’s genuinely concerned about our issues, and he’s already making a difference.”



With Dr. Mumba’s endorsement and growing grassroots support, Mukobela’s campaign continues to build momentum ahead of the election. His promise to “put Matero first” resonates with a community eager for change and new leadership.



