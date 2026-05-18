“Dr Pieter Groenewald’s Department Finally Responds After South Africans Explode Over ‘R700 Cooking Oil’ And Shocking Prison Food Prices”





The Department of Correctional Services under Minister has officially responded after outrage erupted across South Africa over reports of extremely inflated food prices linked to prison supply contracts.





In a detailed media statement, the department admitted that a national price review process was launched after internal monitoring discovered serious pricing variances involving food procurement contracts across all six regions of the country.





The controversy exploded after Parliament was told that cooking oil appeared to cost as much as R726, while other products like gravy powder and spices were also reportedly priced far above normal market value.





However, Dr Pieter Groenewald’s department says some of the public outrage was caused by what officials called a “capturing error”. According to the department, the R726 figure was not for a single litre of cooking oil, but for a 25-litre container. Officials claim the prices were incorrectly interpreted and that the amount actually reflected negotiated bulk pricing.





The department further revealed that the contract involves 115 service providers supplying 66 food items nationally under a five-year agreement running until 2030.



Correctional Services also admitted that previous procurement systems created major weaknesses, with some regions operating without long-term contracts and repeatedly using quotation systems that allegedly contributed to irregular expenditure worth millions of rand.





Officials say a national review process started after internal investigations identified suspicious pricing patterns. The department claims only seven food items were flagged for unusually high pricing, with expenditure mainly affecting products such as curry powder, white flour, gravy and spices.





According to the statement, Dr Pieter Groenewald’s department has already begun renegotiating prices downward with suppliers and suspended transactions involving affected high-priced items while investigations continue.





The scandal has sparked major political debate, with many South Africans questioning how such pricing passed through procurement systems without immediate intervention. Critics argue the issue exposes deep corruption and failures in government supply chain management, while supporters of Groenewald say the current leadership is now exposing problems that may have existed long before the latest investigations began.





The Department insists all negotiations and reviews are being conducted legally and transparently as pressure grows for accountability over government spending. 🇿🇦🔥