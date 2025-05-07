DR RODGER CHONGWE HAD DIED

Veteran lawyer and former cabinet minister Roger Masauso Alivas Chongwe has died. He was 85. Dr Chogwe, a State Counsel, served as the first legal affairs minister under the Frederick Chiluba regime in 1991.





He later quit the late Frederick Chiluba’s MMD because of policy differences and proceeded to form his Liberal Progressive Front party.





In the company of Zambia’s founding president Kenneth Kaunda, Dr Chongwe was shot and wounded in 1997 by police officers during a civil disobedience rally in Kabwe. He also served as president of the African Bar Association.

May His Soul Rest In Peace.