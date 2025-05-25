Draft Constitution Bill 2025 Released



Government has published the Draft Constitution of Zambia Amendment Bill 2025.





Justice Minister PRINCESS KASUNE says the publication of the Bill is within the stipulated period in the road map.





Ms. KASUNE has called on civil society organisations and constitutional lawyers to take keen interest and interrogate the document.





She says following the publication of the draft Bill, stakeholders should use the opportunity to read the contents and provide objective analysis of the document so that the country can have a constitution that will stand the test of time.





Ms. KASUNE says stakeholders should not use this opportunity to point at the grey areas in the Amendment Bill but instead give constructive feedback as Government is listening.





She has stressed that citizens should take advantage of Government’s political will to amend the constitution so that the country can have a refined document that addresses the lacunas.