Drake Gives Fans A Tour Of His New & Improved Private Jet

Drake has given fans a virtual tour of his new and improved private jet.

The 6 God has owned the plane since 2019 and has recently renovated the Boeing 767 which would cost $185 million.

Narrating a video showing off the jet, Drake says: “When I first got my plane, I was in this hangar. It’s, like, probably one of the craziest moments of my life. I actually didn’t believe it until AJ told me, ‘I’m gonna get you the biggest jet in the game out of anybody, like, it’d be like you and the president, that’s it.”

The virtual tour included Drake showing off the bedrooms, complete with en suite as well as a luxury living room area, a place to gamble as well as its own cinema.

Drake last showed off the plane in 2021 which seats 30 and is more like a hotel than jet.

Drake was previously mocked by Rick Ross over the state of his plane.

“White boy, white boy, white boy; crodie, crodie, crodie,” Ross said on Instagram. “Do they even have WiFi on that cargo plane? He may not even heard this yet, but look, white boy, I know we not friends but let me give you this advice ’cause you ain’t got nobody ’round you or you ain’t got no real n-ggas ’round you, let me just put it like that.”

Ross also has his own private jet, a Gulfstream G550, with him explaining why he made the extravagant purchase.

“I spent maybe six months looking at different planes,” he began. “I knew, okay, I need this G550 — that’s what I need right here. My budget was nice. I’m going to keep it real, we had to have it.”

The Miami native then pointed out some of his favorite details and amenities in the aircraft’s interior, which include custom-made Louis Vuitton blankets and a kitchen setup, among other things.

He continued: “When it came to my decision of me purchasing the G550, my plane, it was only based on one thing — ultimately, me tripling my wealth. That was ultimately the plan in the conversation when I spoke to some of my counterparts, some guys that I’m in business with.

“It was most definitely based on me being able to get more things accomplished in a different format — something that was much more easier on myself. Y’know, just time being much more valuable, time meaning much more to me.”