Drake is now first artist in history with 10 RIAA diamond certifications

Drake has made history as the artist with the most RIAA diamond-certified records. The Recording Industry Association of America confirmed on Wednesday that two more of the Toronto rapper’s hits, “Hold On, We’re Going Home” and “Best I Ever Had,” have officially hit diamond status. That brings his total in that category to 10.

“Drake has the most RIAA Diamond Certifications of any artist, ever,” the RIAA said in an Instagram post featuring a graphic of all 10 plaques.

Drake’s diamond collection includes “God’s Plan,” “One Dance,” “Hotline Bling,” “SICKO MODE” with Travis Scott, “Life Is Good” with Future, “Love Me” with Lil Wayne, and Chris Brown’s “No Guidance.” “Nice for What,” which is currently at nine-times platinum, could soon earn the rapper another Diamond plaque.

This latest feat breaks the tie between him, Garth Brooks (who has nine diamond albums), and Post Malone (who has nine diamond singles). It also makes Drake the first artist to hit double digits across both singles and albums.

Since his 2010 debut, “Thank Me Later”, every album Drake has released has topped the U.S. Billboard charts.

Considered one of the greatest rap artists of all time, his latest release, “$ome $exy $ongs 4 U”, a joint project with PARTYNEXTDOOR, has two singles charting — “Nokia” at No. 12 and “Somebody Loves Me” at No. 77 on the Billboard Hot 100.