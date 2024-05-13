DRAKE PUTS CALIFORNIA MANSION BACK ON THE MARKET FOR $88 MILLION

Drake has put his Beverly Hills mansion up for sale again, a year after the first time he tried it.

TMZ broke the news that the rap superstar has re-listed his 25,000 square foot estate at an asking price of $88 million. That’s $13 million more than he paid for it when he bought it from English singer Robbie Williams in 2022.

It’s also the same price Drizzy asked in May 2023, when he first put the house up for sale.

The house’s new listing says that it is “perfectly suited for grand scale entertaining and showcasing world-class art collections.”

“The main house features 7 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, formal living and dining rooms, gourmet kitchen with breakfast room, library, and 2 family rooms – 1 of which doubles as a professional screening room,” it continues, while also pointing out the “3 ensuite bedrooms for staff.

“The latest and greatest amenities including a garage for 11 cars, an elevator, wine cellar, gym, and game room. A pool/guest house with a mosaic-tiled pool and indoor/outdoor kitchen, as well as a hidden tennis court and orchard, complete this estate.”

If he manages to unload his Cali abode, Drake will be left with his (currently very heavily-trafficked by trespassers) Toronto mansion and a new place in Houston.

During a fall 2023 tour stop in H-Town, Champagne Papi revealed he found his home away from home.

“I want to tell you something – I’m excited I get to share this with night two — I had to make it official first. I’ve been looking for a long time trying to figure out, you know, the right place for me to live, where I belong outside of Toronto,” he began in a clip captured by a fan, to an uproar from the crowd.

“And I finally, finally after all these years found me a place in Houston, Texas,” he revealed. Concluding with a country accent he announced, “So ya’ll be seeing me around – yeah.”

A video the star posted to his Instagram at the time revealed that the property is a ranch.

“The sale is made, for sure” he said while offering a tour of his new property in a golf cart. “They said 10 horses belong to the property and four of them are boarding horses,” added Drizzy, explaining people need a “nice place” to board their prized ponies.