Drake Reveals He Pitched ‘God’s Plan’ TV Show To Amazon Boss Jeff Bezos

Drake has shared that his recent stream with Adin Ross was related to a bigger vision, one he says he pitched to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos: a TV series that would serve as an expanded version of his “God’s Plan” video, where he gave away money to people in need.

During his holiday stream, which was billed as the “biggest streaming giveaway ever,” Drizzy shared his idea for a “God’s Plan” TV show with Ross. He compared it to the series of food-themed travel shows helmed by the late chef and writer Anthony Bourdain.

“You see what we’re doing tonight,” Drake began. “This is a thing that I wanted to do ever since I shot that [‘God’s Plan’] video. I asked Jeff Bezos… The word I got back is that he didn’t want to do it.

“Anthony Bourdain was a guy who traveled the world, showed people different spots, took people into places that they would never see,” the megastar explained to Ross, who hadn’t heard of Bourdain.

“I want to do God’s Plan the TV show, ten episodes a year,” Drake continued. “I want to travel across the world. I know there’s a lot of billionaires out there, people who have a lot of money, who don’t have a chance to put a face to their charitable actions.”

The conceit of the show, he went on, would be to go to some notable location, meet up with someone with “an insane amount of money,” and together give away tens of millions of dollars directly to people in need.

At a different point during the stream, Drizzy gave an update on his joint album with PARTYNEXTDOOR and promised he’s “loaded” with music for the upcoming year.

“I’m loaded [for 2025.] Me and PARTY’s [album is] honestly one of the projects I’m most proud of in my life,” Drake said. “I’ve always wanted to make a full album of that – of our sound, Toronto sound, R&B.

“So it’s just the best that both of us have to offer. Listening party has to be in the city. I think ’25 will be a shift. I think people wanna just get back to like just dropping their shit.”