Drake Reveals His Staggering Gambling Losses

Drake has revealed the staggering amount of money that he has lost gambling so far over the last month alone.

Posting on his Instagram Stories, a screenshot of his gambling account revealed the 6 God had wagered almost $125 million over the last month and was more than $8 million in the hole.

The screenshot revealed that Drizzy had lost almost $6 million in the last week.

Drake also wrote: “Gotta share the other side of gambling… Losses are so fried right now. I hope I can post a big win for you all soon cause I’m the only one that has never seen a max these guys max once a week.”

Since posting the screenshot, Drake bet another $800,000 on the Oklahoma City Thunder to defeat the Indiana Pacers in game six of the NBA Finals, another wager that failed to come in.

Earlier this year, Drake revealed his biggest ever gambling win.

He said: “The biggest win I ever had, I was actually in Dave & Busters — and this is testament to playing in a brick-and-mortar casino versus playing on Stake.

“I was getting this random girl to call roulette numbers and I hit, like, eight out of 10 numbers. I think by the end of the night, we had won like $38 million, $40 million. Yeah, $40 million.”

He added: “It was crazy. The craziest night ever gambling, for sure. January of 2024 was crazy. There’s not even a word for it.”

Drake also revealed that he and NBA legend Michael Jordan, who he named his “gambling G.O.A.T.,” once got into a particularly intense game of table tennies with high stakes on the line.

“He’ll gamble on anything. I think it was All-Star Weekend in Toronto and he had an event to be at, and I beat him at ping pong a couple of times,” he recalled.

“He just wouldn’t leave the ping pong table. He just kept betting bands. Like, 10 bands, 20 bands. He kept betting ’cause he just couldn’t stomach the loss. He’s definitely not a quitter. I respect him deeply for his gambling nature.”

Drake has become particularly renowned in recent years for his poor form on sports betting, blowing through millions of dollars on boxing, UFC and NFL.