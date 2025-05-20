Drake Shares Petition To Pardon Tory Lanez

Drake has again called for Tory Lanez to be released from prison and shared a petition that wants the Canadian rapper pardoned.

On his Instagram Stories, Drake shared a link to a petition that is asking California governor Gavin Newsom to pardon Lanez less than two years into his 10 year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

Drake also wrote: “@torylanez come home soon.”

Drake has been a steadfast supporter of his fellow Canadian, even after his conviction for shooting the Houston Hottie in the foot.

Last year, Drizzy posted a picture of Lanez along with the caption: “3 you.”

Drizzy appeared to rap about the shooting incident on his 2022 song “Circo Loco”: “This bitch lie about getting shots, but she still she a stallion/ She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.”

Megan quickly hit back on social media, writing: “Stop using my shooting for clout bitch ass N-ggas! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot! You n-ggas especially RAP N-GGAS ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.”

She added: “And when the mf facts come out remember all y’all hoe ass favorite rappers that stood behind a N-gga that SHOT A FEMALE. People attack me y’all go up for it , i defend myself now I’m doing too much … every time it never ends and this did NOT happen until I came out and said I got shot … y’all don’t fwm okay cool fuck it bye.”

Megan later appeared to take a shot at Drake on her venomous single “Hiss,” spitting: “These n-ggas hate on BBLs and be walkin’ around with the same scars/ Real curvy, no edging, n-ggas fight to get in my section/ Don’t speak on my body count if the dick ain’t worth coming back for seconds/ Cosplay gangsters, fake-ass accents/ Posted in another n-gga hood like a bad bitch.”

Lanez has had a difficult couple of weeks after being stabbed 14 times in prison by a fellow inmate.

He suffered two collapsed lungs in the attack but is expected to make a full recovery.