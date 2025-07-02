Drake Slams Social Media Critics With Topless Selfie

Drake has taken aim at his many social media critics in a new post on Instagram.

Alongside a topless selfie in front of his bar, the 6 God had some strong words for the haters.

Drizzy wrote: “I’m wide awake for the nights that separate the type who get to it til they get it right from the type who just …type.”

However, Drake’s post appeared to bring in more criticism with many commenters pointing out that his six pack appeared to be fake as it was much more defined than the rest of his body.

While soaking up the sun in Perth ahead of his Australian tour earlier this year, the 6 God shared a photo on his Instagram Stories of him shirtless in a swimming pool, with his toned torso on full display.

Unfortunately for Drizzy, his summer body flex backfired as the jokes about his rumored reliance on cosmetic surgery and weight loss drugs came thick and fast.

“Damn where did he get his abs from?” one user commented on Instagram, referencing a line from Kendrick Lamar‘s diss song “Euphoria.”

Another completed the lyric by writing: “V12 it’s a fast one,” nodding to the slimming machine often used before liposuction procedures.

Someone else crowned the Toronto native “the Ozempic King,” while a fourth person joked: “He could be on an episode of Botched.”

Rick Ross has also frequently taunted his former friend with accusations of going under the knife to change his appearance.

The MMG mogul even posted two side-by-side photos of Drizzy on social media last year to support his claim that the rapper had gotten a nose job.

“The bridge of your nose somehow got smaller @champagnepapi,” he wrote underneath the images, while also referring to him as “BBL Drizzy.”

Drake responded by posting a screenshot of what appeared to be a text message conversation with his mother Sandra Graham.

“Aubs – the internet is saying you got a nose job?? You looked the same to me in the kitchen today. I can’t believe you would get one without me, cuz you know I always wanted one. Don’t tell me that you got tattoos without me and now this, too?” she wrote to her son.

The “Hotline Bling” hitmaker jokingly replied: “I would have got us a 2 for 1 deal if I went ma. It’s coming from Rick Ross the guy I did songs with he’s gone loopy off the Mounjaro he hasn’t eaten in days and it’s turned him angry and racist he’s performing at proms for moneyi it’s bad we’ll handle it.”