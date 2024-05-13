DRAKE’S TORONTO MANSION TARGETED BY THIRD INTRUDER WHO GETS TACKLED BY SECURITY

Drake‘s Toronto mansion has been the target of yet another intrusion, marking the third such incident this week.

According to TMZ, the unwanted visitor attempted to make their way onto Drizzy’s property on Saturday (May 11) but were met with a rude awakening from the rapper’s security team.

Police were reportedly summoned to the area at 3:30 p.m. ET after Drake’s private security tackled the man and held him down until officers arrived. The cops then escorted the man off the property after he refused to leave when asked to do so.

The outlet also confirmed that police issued a summons to the man for trespassing, though they didn’t release his identity to the public.

In a tumultuous week for Drake, a drive-by shooting happened outside his Toronto home on Tuesday (May 7), which left a security guard seriously injured and hospitalized with the need for emergency surgery.

Just a day after the shooting, a man was stopped as he attempted to make his way into the rapper’s swanky Bridle Path property that is commonly known as “The Embassy.”

Law enforcement were alerted after the 6 God’s security team stopped the person from entering through the front gate, following which he got into a brief altercation with those who stopped him. The trespasser apparently claimed that he was “here to see Drake.”

The Toronto Police Department later said: “Officers were called after a person attempted to gain access to the property. The person was apprehended under the mental health act.”

Then, a second intruder trespassed onto the rapper’s home on Thursday afternoon (May 9), with police called to investigate the incident.

The culprit allegedly got into an altercation with security before police arrived at the property, with the suspect then taken to hospital.

It was not reported what, if any, injuries the trespasser suffered that required hospital treatment. Video footage uploaded to social media showed an ambulance at Drake’s compound.

It is not known if the four incidents are related to each other or have anything to do with Drake’s various feuds with Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd and A$AP Rocky, among others. It is also not known if Drake was at home at the time of the incidents.