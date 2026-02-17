Drama Erupts After a Kenyan Pastor is Exposed By His Wife for Being in Love With Over 13 Ladies

Drama erupted online after a Kenyan pastor was publicly accused by his wife of engaging in romantic relationships with more than 13 women. The allegations, shared through a series of emotional social media posts, quickly went viral and sparked widespread debate.

In her posts, the wife claimed her husband had been unfaithful and exposed names and images of women she alleged were involved with him.

The revelations drew intense reactions from social media users, with some expressing sympathy for the wife while others questioned the decision to address the matter publicly. Members of the pastor’s congregation also raised concerns, noting that religious leaders are expected to uphold strong moral standards.

Critics argued that the accusations could damage both the church’s reputation and the faith of followers.

Supporters of the pastor, however, urged caution, pointing out that claims circulating online may not always present the full story.

As discussions continue, many are waiting for an official response from the pastor, while the incident has reignited broader conversations about accountability and privacy in the digital age.