DRC ASKS ZAMBIA TO SHARE BORDER MANAGEMENT EXPERTISE



Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Special Envoy, Isabella Tshisekedi has requested the Zambian government to share its experience and expertise in border management.





Ambassador Tshisekedi says this is in an effort to improve border processes for both sides.



Speaking when she paid a courtesy call on Minister of Transport and Logistics, Frank Tayali in Lusaka, Ambassador Tshisekedi said plans are underway for her country to introduce a direct flight between Lusaka and Kinshasa.





And Mr. Tayali expressed optimism that the Air Congo flight will enhance economic activities between the two countries and also quicken the movements of people once it starts flying to and from Zambia.





Mr. Tayali noted that Zambians struggle to connect directly to the DRC as the current route for aero planes going to Kinshasa is via Addis Ababa in Ethiopia.





He noted that since DRC is a special market for Zambia, there is need to facilitate trade into that country by transporting cargo through air.