Dream Come True’- Mbappe Says During Unveiling At Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe has been unveiled as a new Real Madrid player at the sold-out Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

The French star completed his dream move to Real Madrid before the start of the European Championship in June.

He has now been presented to the fans and legends of the club in the presence of 80, 000 spectators, the most attended presentation ever in the history of the club tied with Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009.

He completed his medical on Tuesday before signing a five-year deal to become the club’s latest number nine, a shirt famously worn by the legends of the club such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Ronaldo, Javier Saviola, and Roberto Soldado.

The 25-year-old described his move to Real Madrid as a dream come true and he is ready to make history at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mbappe said, “For years I’ve dreamed of playing for Real Madrid and today my dream has come true,

“I’m a happy boy. I’m going to give my life for this club,

Mbappe sent a message of appreciation to Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez for believing him and making the move possible.

He said, “I want to thank the president [Florentino Pérez] first. He believed in me from the first day. A lot of things happened, but I want to say thank you. I want to thank everyone who has worked for me to come here. I know it was hard but now I’m here, I’m a Real Madrid player.

Similarly, Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez congratulated Kylian Mbappe for realising his childhood dream of playing for the club.

Perez said, “Congratulations for having achieved a dream. I know how excited your family is. You fell in love with Real Madrid as a boy. You were here in this stadium aged 13. I know you’ll never forget that day in December 2012, when Zidane invited you to Real Madrid City.

“Your love for Real Madrid, identifying with this badge, has given you the strength to overcome every obstacle to be here as a new Real Madrid player. Today you’re here because you wanted to be. Your will has overcome all adversity. Thank you for making an effort to wear this shirt.”

Mbappe will join up with his teammates next week to start pre-season after taking part in the European Championship.