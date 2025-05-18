Drimz questions snub from lavish Karabassis wedding!



Singer Drimz has playfully questioned why he was not invited to perform at the high profile wedding of Jimmy and Kadi Karabassis which featured Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnum.





Known for his romantic songs that often dominate wedding playlists across the country, Drimz responded to a fan’s comment online that read, “Hiring Diamond Platnumz to a wedding is crazy business Drimz alakwa chani?”





The singer replied with a humorous jab: “But zoona apa… Elo pa Kabwe pepi,” implying the wedding was just nearby, yet he still didn’t get the call.



