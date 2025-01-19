DRIVER KILLED, FOUR INJURED IN HEAD-ON COLLISION ON GREAT NORTH ROAD



KABWE – A tragic road traffic accident has claimed the life of a Scania truck driver and left four others nursing serious injuries following a head-on collision between two trucks near Amadeus area in Kabwe District.





The accident occurred around 05:20 hours on Friday, January 17, 2025, along the Great North Road. According to Central Province Police Commanding Officer Charity Munganga, the Scania truck, registration number BAX 4437 with trailer BAX 5788, collided with a Volvo truck, registration number BBA 4174ZM with trailer ALM 4675T, after the Scania driver failed to keep to his lane.





The Scania truck driver, whose identity remains unknown, died on the spot from fatal injuries sustained in the crash. Efforts by the Kabwe Fire Brigade to free the deceased, who was trapped in the wreckage, were successful but too late to save his life.



Two passengers from the Scania truck were seriously injured. Paul Chibulombo, 56, of Twapia, Ndola, sustained multiple injuries, while another unidentified male passenger suffered a head injury, swollen left eye, and general body pains.





In the Volvo truck, two male passengers were also injured. Joseph Chikanikise, 35, of Lusaka, sustained facial bruises and a cut above his right eye, while Felix Kapalu, 36, of Luanshya, reported a painful shoulder, a cut on his right leg, and general body pains.



The Scania truck, reportedly carrying plastic slippers and bags of fertilizer en route to Kasumbalesa, failed to negotiate a curve and veered into the path of the Volvo truck, which was heading to Lusaka with a load of timber.





The Kabwe Fire Brigade cleared the road of debris after completing rescue operations. The injured were rushed to Kabwe Central Hospital, where they are receiving treatment.





Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident. Authorities have urged drivers to exercise caution and adhere to road safety regulations to avoid such tragedies.