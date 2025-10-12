“DROP BILL 7 NOW!” – NJOBVU ACCUSES HH OF USING CONSTITUTION TO CLING TO POWER AS ZAMBIANS SUFFER IN DARKNESS!





Democratic Union (DU) President Ackim Antony Njobvu has launched a fierce attack on President Hakainde Hichilema’s push for Bill 7, the controversial constitutional amendment that many fear could tilt the political landscape ahead of the 2026 elections.





Speaking in a hard-hitting statement, Njobvu questioned the true motive behind the President’s decision to reintroduce the Bill barely seven months before national polls, despite widespread public resistance.





“Why would anyone tamper with the Constitution this close to an election?” Njobvu asked. “It’s suspicious, undemocratic, and not people-driven.”





The DU leader accused the UPND administration of being tone-deaf to national suffering, saying the move exposes a government more interested in power than progress





“Families can’t afford food. The country is in darkness. Businesses are collapsing. Yet, this government wants to waste time and money on a controversial Bill that benefits no one but themselves,” he charged.





Njobvu said the Hichilema administration has failed to show empathy towards the daily struggles of citizens, pointing to the ongoing energy crisis, unemployment, and high cost of living as evidence of misplaced priorities.





“This arrogance and lack of tolerance for opposing views is shocking,” Njobvu said. “The people are crying for relief, not constitutional experiments.”





He further warned that Bill 7 is a political trap meant to secure the ruling party’s interests, not the nation’s future.





“Our Constitution is not a toy. It should not be rewritten every election cycle to suit politicians’ ambitions,” he said.





Njobvu has since called on Zambians to remain alert and question every move by the government, saying civic vigilance is the last line of defense against political manipulation.





“Fellow citizens, this is not the time for constitutional reform. This is the time to wake up. Let’s open our eyes and see through the deception. We have a chance in 2026 to end this nonsense,” he declared.



KUMWESU