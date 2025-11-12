BREAKING: Drug dealer pardoned by Trump gets arrested again for molesting his nanny and assaulting a toddler!

Jonathan Braun, 41, of Long Island, was granted a pardon by Trump at the end of his first term. He was in jail for running a million-dollar international marijuana smuggling ring and had only served three years of his ten-year-sentence…but his family has ties to Charles Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner’s dad, so of course he got a free pass.

Since then, he’s been accused of a string of heinous violent acts and sentenced to another 27 months in prison, serve three and a half years of supervised release after his sentence, and undergo six months of residential treatment for drug abuse and mental illness.

Mr. Braun’s former live-in nanny said in a victim statement given to prosecutors that “Mr. Braun had entered her room and put her into a headlock. Then, she said, Mr. Braun moved her hand over his bare genitals and groped her breasts.” The woman said the episode had been one of the most difficult experiences of her life.

The New York Post reports “the month after molesting his nanny, Braun allegedly punched a man during an argument at a Shabbat dinner at his Long Island home before shoving the victim’s 3-year-old son to the ground, ‘causing a red mark on his back and substantial pain,’ according to a criminal complaint.”

In addition, Braun “was arrested in August 2024 for allegedly slugging his wife and 75-year-old father-in-law,” and “attacked a congregant praying at a synagogue and assaulted a hospital nurse in separate incidents in recent months.’Do you know who I am? Do you know what I could have done to you?’ Braun allegedly told the fellow worshipper, Edward Miller.”

https://youtu.be/SdapzuXjxYY?si=atvxa_IesgsUnjyI

It is beyond infuriating that Donald Trump and his cronies spend all day smearing innocent daycare workers, landscapers, and DoorDash drivers of being violent criminals when he himself is the one releasing violent criminals back on to the street! Braun is at least the EIGHTH person pardoned by Trump to be rearrested for violent crimes.

But it turns out Trump’s “family values” just means “if you personally know one of my family members, you don’t have to face justice for your crimes.”