Drugstore Crackdowns and Donor Pressure. Is ZAMRA Targeting Symptoms While Ignoring the Disease?



The recent arrest of several individuals operating unauthorized drugstores in Lusaka has sparked a mix of approval, curiosity, and quiet outrage. The Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA), acting with unusual speed and resolve, has intensified its clampdown on illegal pharmaceutical outlets a move that follows closely on the heels of a damning revelation by the U.S. Embassy, which led to a suspension of funding to Zambia’s Ministry of Health.





On the surface, this may appear to be an overdue intervention aimed at restoring order in a loosely regulated pharmaceutical sector.



However, an in-depth look reveals a more troubling narrative: a systemic failure, misplaced accountability, and international embarrassment that is now being managed with reactive optics rather than genuine reform.





The United States, one of Zambia’s largest health sector donors through programs like PEPFAR, recently flagged serious irregularities in the Ministry of Health’s drug supply and procurement system. Reports of stolen, diverted, or expired medicines, along with a surge of counterfeit drugs on the informal market, have significantly eroded donor confidence.





The U.S. Embassy’s decision to suspend funding wasn’t made lightly it reflects a loss of trust not just in the system, but in the ability of Zambian authorities to uphold transparency and accountability.



This international pressure clearly jolted ZAMRA and the Ministry of Health into action. Yet the timing raises legitimate questions: why now? And more importantly, why are the first targets the end-users, the small-scale sellers and not the upstream culprits?





Illegal drugstores don’t operate in a vacuum. Their existence points to a much bigger and more dangerous problem: a porous and corrupt pharmaceutical supply chain that allows regulated medicines to end up on street corners, market stalls, and makeshift shops.





The medicines these traders sell from antibiotics to contraceptives to controlled painkillers don’t fall from the sky. Many are originally part of public or donor-funded stock meant for government clinics and hospitals. Somehow, they leak out diverted by insiders, sold off by rogue employees, or misappropriated during transport.





ZAMRA’s silence on how these drugs exit the formal system and reach unauthorized sellers is deafening. The public deserves answers:



Who are the suppliers behind the scenes?

Are there investigations into government storekeepers, procurement officers, or health center managers?





What reforms are being put in place to seal the leaks?



By focusing on the low-level vendors many of whom are economically vulnerable and unaware of full legal requirements, ZAMRA risks appearing complicit in protecting the bigger actors who benefit from the black market.





There is no doubt that illegal drug sales pose a serious health risk. Poor storage conditions, unqualified dispensers, and expired drugs can lead to treatment failure, drug resistance, and even death. A strong regulatory framework is essential.



But the current crackdown seems more concerned with restoring public image and appeasing donors than genuinely fixing the health system. Arrests and press releases may win headlines, but they don’t rebuild trust or restore health access.





Ironically, many communities rely on these illegal outlets because formal healthcare facilities are chronically understocked or out of reach. If public clinics had sufficient stock, staffed pharmacies, and community health outreach, the demand for illegal outlets would naturally decline.





The root of this issue also lies in Zambia’s overreliance on donor funding. As long as the health sector depends on external financing, accountability will always be driven by outside pressure rather than internal reform.





It is telling that this wave of enforcement only began after the U.S. Embassy raised concerns and suspended funding. If Zambia hopes to reclaim sovereignty over its health systems, it must do more than react to embarrassment it must institutionalize transparency, enforce procurement laws, digitize supply chains, and invest in capacity building.





ZAMRA’s efforts to regulate the sector are not in themselves wrong but they are incomplete and misdirected. A true reform strategy should:



Identify and prosecute the suppliers who leak drugs into the black market.



Audit the Ministry of Health’s procurement and distribution system.





Offer transitional support to informal sellers willing to legalize.



Reinforce public trust through transparency and community engagement.



Until then, this crackdown remains a symbolic gesture chasing shadows while the disease festers at the heart of the system.



