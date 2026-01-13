Drunk California mom convicted of murd£r after toddler dr0wned while she chatted with men

A California mother has been found guilty of murd£ring her 2-year-old daughter after the child drowned in the family’s swimming pool while the mom was drunk and chatting with men she met on dating apps.

Kelle Anne Brassart, 45, was convicted Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, of second-degree murd£r and felony child endangerment in the dr0wning de@th of her daughter, Daniellé Pires, at her home in Turlock, according to a statement from the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office.

Brassart called 911 around 3:30 p.m. Sept. 12, 2025, to report that her daughter was floating in the pool and unresponsive, prosecutors said.

First responders pulled the toddler from the pool and attempted life-saving measures, but she could not be revived.

Surveillance footage later showed the 2-year-old had been left unattended outside for an extended period before falling into the pool, prompting authorities to immediately launch an investigation.

Investigators found that after calling for help, Brassart “remained in the home and never attempted to rescue Daniellé,” District Attorney Jeff Laugero said.

Prosecutors said Brassart spent about 45 minutes on her phone talking to men she met on dating apps while her daughter was left unattended.

Brassart told investigators she was unable to reach her daughter because of a leg injury and claimed she required the use of a wheelchair, Laugero said.

However, evidence presented at trial showed she was able to walk and stand without assistance, including footage showing her driving and attending nail appointments before the drowning.

“Brassart possessed a walking boot and crutches in the home,” Laugero said.

“Video evidence was introduced at trial showing her walking and standing without the use of a wheelchair prior to the drowning.”

Prosecutors also said officers observed signs of impairment at the scene, and empty liquor bottles were found inside the residence.

A subsequent blood alcohol test showed Brassart’s level measured 0.246% at the time of the incident — more than three times California’s legal driving limit.

The child’s father, Daniel Pires, who was at work that day, had allegedly asked Brassart not to consume alcohol while caring for the child, the Turlock Journal reported.

Court records also show she had been ordered to attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

“This is a case where the defendant knew, and she didn’t care,” prosecuting Deputy District Attorney Sara Sousa told the court during the trial. “She didn’t care that her daughter was at risk; she didn’t care that she wasn’t watching her, because all she wanted to do was be selfish and get drunk.”

Prosecutors also revealed Brassart was on probation for child abus£ at the time of the dr0wning, and that another child under her care had previously been hospitalized for nearly a week after ingesting medication, according to SFGate.

Following the conviction, Sousa slammed Brassart further for failing “in her duty to care for her child.”

“She not only failed in her duty to care for her child, but she did it in a way that was so reckless and indifferent to human life that her conduct amounted to second-degree murd£r,” Sousa said.

Brassart is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 5 and faces 15 years to life in prison.