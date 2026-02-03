Drunk passenger ejected from flight after str!pping off clothes and attempting to jump off plane

An intoxicated Air Asia passenger caused a stir after str!pping off his clothes mid-flight and attempting to jump off the aircraft, as seen in a viral video.

The wild incident occurred on Thursday, Jan. 29, aboard an Airbus 320 that was flying from Cam Ranh, Vietnam, to Bangkok, Thailand.

They were reportedly 15 minutes from landing when the passenger, believed to be Russian, became agitated and started storming up and down the aisle.

The man then proceeded to strip down to reveal his torso and demanded that he be let off the aircraft.

“I have flown hundreds, if not thousands, of times and have never encountered anything like this,” witness Piaporn Chamsrio told Viral Press of the “thrilling” incident.

Chamsrio claimed that the passenger was noticeably inebriated, recalling, “I was sitting about two rows away from him, and the smell of alcohol was very strong. I was about to vomit.”

Flight attendants reportedly told the man to sitdown, but he refused.

Shocking footage shows the drunk passenger standing in the aisle in his black boxers, ranting in Russian as fellow flyers and crew members look on in shock.

When the plane touched down, the man reportedly barged through the open door and onto the mobile passenger stairs before tumbling down the steps.

Passenger strips half-naked on AirAsia flight from Vietnam to Thailand



The passenger could face a hefty fine or even imprisonment.



He reportedly injured his leg while trying to flee the scene, but that didn’t stop him from trying to crawl under a vehicle to evade capture, Chamsrio recounted.

Despite his efforts to escape, he was apprehended by authorities and loaded onto a pickup truck used by ground crews, as seen in the wild footage.

Airport employees reported that the man was detained and questioned on charges, including endangering an aircraft, resisting crew, and causing a public disturbance, Viral Press reported.

Chamsrio expressed sympathy “for the crew and the passengers on the aircraft” for having to put up with the man’s actions.

“I have sympathy for everyone on the plane except this man,” the onlooker declared. “Enough is enough with this kind of behavior.”