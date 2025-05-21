DStv Set For New Owners As R26 Billion Canal+ Deal Approved

DStv to get new owners as SA’s Competition Commission grants approval to R26 billion deal

DStv is set to change owners after South Africa’s Competition Commission gave its conditional approval for a R26 billion takeover by French media conglomerate Canal+. The landmark deal will see the French pay-TV giant acquire MultiChoice Group Limited, which operates DStv, Showmax, and SuperSport across Sub-Saharan Africa.

The announcement came via a media statement issued by the Competition Commission on 21 May 2025, following a months-long review process.

“The Commission is satisfied that the conditions attached to this merger sufficiently address the concerns raised during the investigation. The matter is now before the Tribunal for a final determination,”

— said Deputy Commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu.

Canal+ to acquire MultiChoice — with strings attached

Canal+, which is ultimately owned by the French media group Vivendi, lodged its large merger application on 30 September 2024. The proposed acquisition will affect MultiChoice’s operations across the continent, but the Commission’s findings focused on its activities in South Africa.

The Competition Commission has now recommended the deal be approved by the Competition Tribunal, but with significant conditions to protect public interest.

“The proposed transaction is unlikely to substantially lessen or prevent competition in any market,”

— stated the Commission.

The Acquiring Group — Canal+ and its parent companies — is active in producing and distributing audiovisual content globally. It currently supplies content to MultiChoice, which is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and owns a portfolio of companies including Showmax, SuperSport, DStv Media Sales, and others.

Notably, LicenceCo (which handles DStv broadcasting) will be carved out from the deal before implementation, but will remain relevant due to ongoing content supply arrangements.

Jobs, ownership and local voices protected

The Commission emphasised that public interest concerns were a key factor in its assessment. Stakeholders raised alarms over possible job losses, foreign control, and reduced local content under the new ownership.

To address these fears, the merger was approved subject to conditions, including:

A three-year moratorium on retrenchments

An increase in the shareholding of historically disadvantaged persons (HDPs) and workers in LicenceCo and Orbicom

Ongoing procurement from small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs)

A pledge that MultiChoice will remain incorporated and headquartered in South Africa

“The parties have also committed that the majority of LicenceCo’s shareholders will be HDPs and workers,”

— the Commission confirmed.

The merged entity will continue to run from South Africa and contribute to supplier development, skills training, and sports development initiatives.