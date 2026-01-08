DU PRESIDENT ACKIM ANTHONY NJOBVU PAYS A COURTESY CALL ON VJ MWAANGA



… says the meeting culminated in a constructive conversation with the veteran statesperson.





LUSAKA, WEDNESDAY 07,JANUARY 2026 [SMART EAGLES]



DEMOCRATIC Union president Ackim Anthony Njobvu today paid a courtesy call on veteran politician Dr. VJ Mwaanga at his residence in Lusaka.





Mr. Njobvu said the meeting with Dr. Mwaanga culminated into a constructive conversation.





“I paid a courtesy call on Hon. Dr VJ Mwaanga. It was a privilege to engage in a constructive conversation with him, a seasoned statesperson and prolific author,” Mr. Njobvu said.





The DU leader said the discussion centered around the intricacies of Zambian politics, offering valuable insights into the nation’s governance and development trajectory.





“Dr Mwaanga graciously presented one of his five published works, a testament to his dedication to public service and literary contribution.l,” Mr. Njobvu said.



#SmartEagles2026.