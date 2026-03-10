DU to create 4 million jobs once it forms Government in August

DU to create 4 million jobs



The Democratic Union (DU) intends to create 4,000,000 jobs through the establishment of national corporations once it forms Government..





And the DU says it will strengthen Anti-corruption institutions to remove political interference, promote professionalism and prevent citizen harassment.





According to a document made available, the DU has targeted four million jobs.

It adds that the DU will promote youth and women involvement in leadership by providing 30 percent of roles to them.





The document states that the party will build capital for Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and spur industrialization through capital mobilisation in the Capital Economic Zone.





In order to expand and promote agriculture for food security, the party will create the National Food and Agriculture Corporations(NAFAC).





It adds that the DU seeks to create Natural Resources Corporation(NARC) to facilitate mining of precious metals to build national reserves and expedite external and internal debt repayment.





“In an effort to facilitate citizen investment in the mining sector, for building of citizen billionaires, the DU will create mining investment agency.





The party further says it will create National Construction and Engineering Corporation (NACEC) to pave way for industrialisation, sanitation development in shanty areas to combat disease and bring development.





“The DU will create National Technology and Innovation Corporation(NATIC) to specialise in drone manufacturing for agriculture research and healthcare and manufacturing of electric vehicles,” the documents reads.





To boost and promote growth in sectors, the party will liberalize agriculture produce sale.





“The DU will provide optimized inputs to farmers and establish pension for small farmers in rural areas,” the document says.





The DU is a political party established on the core values and principles of the Constitution which promotes life and economic freedom for its citizens and foreigners residing in the country.