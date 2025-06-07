Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla rejects claims of party instability



Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, a Member of Parliament for the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP), has firmly denied allegations of instability within the party, asserting that it remains united and focused.



Her remarks address recent speculation about internal conflicts, particularly following reports of leadership disputes within the MKP.



This comes after the recent dismissal of Floyd Shivambu as secretary-general, which some have cited as evidence of factionalism.





Zuma-Sambudla, however, dismissed these claims, stating, “The MKP is deliberate in its actions and committed to its goals.” She emphasized that the party’s leadership is aligned and working cohesively to advance its agenda.





As a rising political entity, the MKP continues to face scrutiny over its internal dynamics and rapid growth.

Zuma-Sambudla’s statements aim to quell doubts and reaffirm the party’s stability in South Africa’s evolving political landscape.