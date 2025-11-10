Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla trial begins today

The high-stakes trial of Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, daughter of former president Jacob Zuma, begins today at the Durban High Court, bringing renewed focus to the painful legacy of the July 2021 unrest.

Nearly four years after the riots that left more than 350 people dead, Zuma-Sambudla faces charges of incitement to commit terrorism and public violence over social media posts made during the chaos.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation has condemned the trial of Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, calling it “political persecution” and part of a campaign to harass the former president’s family.

Prosecutors argue her posts on X (formerly Twitter) fuelled violence and encouraged lawlessness as unrest swept through KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng following Zuma’s imprisonment for contempt of court.

Evidence under scrutiny includes messages praising unrest hotspots and sharing shutdown calls under the hashtag #FreeJacobZuma. The National Prosecuting Authority has described its case as “watertight.”

Her legal team, led by Advocate Dali Mpofu, strongly disputes that view. Zuma-Sambudla has pleaded not guilty, insisting her posts were political commentary being unfairly weaponised against her. Her lawyers argue the charges are politically motivated and aimed at targeting her father and the MK Party, where she now serves as a Member of Parliament. The MK Party has echoed that sentiment, accusing the state of “persecution.”

The case unfolds against the backdrop of the devastating 2021 unrest, one of the most violent periods in post-apartheid South Africa. The riots caused massive destruction, with damages estimated at R75 billion, exposing deep economic inequalities and public frustration.

The trial, set to run until 21 November 2025, is expected to test the NPA’s ability to prosecute complex, politically sensitive cases. It is believed to be the first time in South Africa that an individual faces terrorism-related charges based solely on social media activity. The court will need to determine whether Zuma-Sambudla’s posts can be directly linked to acts of violence and whether they demonstrate criminal intent.