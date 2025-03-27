Duma Ndlovu faces legal and financial woes as Chicco Twala locks filming location



Renowned filmmaker and producer Duma Ndlovu is facing not only legal issues but also a financial dispute with his longtime friend, Sello “Chicco” Twala.



According to ZiMoja, Twala recently took matters into his own hands by locking the gates of a property used for filming My Brother’s Keeper after Ndlovu allegedly failed to pay rent and electricity for five months.





Twala, who rented out his Zuurbekom mansion to Ndlovu’s production company, became frustrated after being owed thousands of rands. Ndlovu’s financial troubles deepened last year when his personal and business bank accounts were reportedly frozen following his arrest by the Hawks on tax evasion charges totaling R25 million. He is currently out on bail, with his two accountants also facing charges.





Following his arrest, Ndlovu suffered a major career setback, losing all his shows on MultiChoice platforms. My Brother’s Keeper and Umkhokha: The Curse were canceled on Mzansi Magic, while Mzansi Wethu is airing the final episodes of Sibongile & The Dlaminis.



A source told ZiMoja that Twala had repeatedly tried to reach Ndlovu for payment but was ignored. Frustrated, he decided to take action. “Chicco locked the gates to ensure he got his money. When the production team and actors arrived, the security guard informed us that work would not proceed until Duma Ndlovu settled his debt,” the source said.





Another insider who witnessed the standoff said to ZiMoja that cast and crew were initially confused, thinking it was a joke, but soon realized the seriousness of the situation. “We waited for hours while our boss scrambled to pay Chicco. Eventually, we were told that Duma had asked a friend to transfer the money so we could resume filming,” the source added.





Ndlovu and Twala have a long-standing professional relationship, with Twala composing soundtracks for several of Ndlovu’s productions, including Muvhango, Sibongile & The Dlaminis, and My Brother’s Keeper. Twala is also behind the theme song for Modjadji, a controversial drama series on Mzansi Magic.