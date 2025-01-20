Dwayne Johnson urges his fans to fix broken bonds with their fathers on anniversary of dad’s death

American actor and former wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has shared a heartfelt message encouraging his fans to mend strained relationships with their parents.

The message came on the fifth anniversary of the death of his father, Rocky “Soulman” Johnson.

In an Instagram post shared on Thursday morning, Johnson reflected on his complicated relationship with his father, who passed away at age 75 in 2020.

The actor admitted he was not on good terms with his father at the time of his death, but knowing he could have made it all go away still weighs on him. “I woke up yesterday feeling weird,” Johnson said in the black-and-white video.

“It hit me that I never got the chance to make things right with my dad, and it’s something I still carry.” He recalled an explosive argument he had with his father on Christmas Eve, only three weeks before his passing.

Despite their differences, Johnson stated that he believes all fathers love their children, even if they show it in limited or complicated ways. “I know there are a lot of guys out there who don’t have the best relationships with their dads,” Johnson said, particularly to his male followers.

“But don’t wait too long to squash the beef. You never know how much time you have left.”

In the video, the actor shared words of wisdom and urged viewers to watch the clip until the end as he opened up about his regrets and the lessons he’s learned from the experience.

When Rocky Johnson died in 2020, WWE announced the news, with Dwayne paying an emotional tribute which read: “I grew to become a man realizing you had other deeply complicated sides that needed to be held and understood.”

Rocky Johnson is a WWE Hall of Famer and edged his name in history as a trailblazer in the wrestling world after he became one of the first Black champions in WWE history.

His legacy continues to influence his son, Dwayne, who often reflects on their relationship and the lessons he learned from their time together.

Dwayne Johnson’s message to his fans is simple, to cherish their parents and prioritize healing strained relationships before it is too late.