Dwight Yorke accuses Mikel Arteta of dying his “grey hair” everyday

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke has accused Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta of regularly dyeing his hair, suggesting that the club’s recent struggles are indicative of a “psychological collapse.”

Despite the pressures of leading a Premier League team, Arteta maintains a seemingly flawless jet-black hairstyle, which has sparked speculation about his grooming habits.

Yorke’s comments have raised eyebrows, with some questioning whether Arteta’s haircare routine is an attempt to conceal signs of ageing.

Speaking to TVSportGuide, Yorke said: “Will Arteta start getting grey hairs? You can’t see grey hairs if you dye your hair every day. Arteta won’t allow that to show. Your hair can’t be that black at that age.”

However, Arteta may find himself grappling with a few more grey hairs by the end of the season if Arsenal’s current shaky form persists.

Their recent defeats to Aston Villa in the Premier League and Bayer Munich in the Champions League have raised doubts about their ability to cope with pressure during the crucial stages of the season.

“Arsenal’s annual collapse in April is concerning for the club,” said Yorke.

“Every time they come to the business end of the season, we’ve seen them lose some important games. It’s a psychological reason, because they were playing some of the best football in the league weeks ago, managing to score at least four goals a game, so it’s an unbelievable change. It’s pressure getting to the players and Mikel Arteta.

“We usually see the manager run up and down the touchline, but now it looks like he’s running out of energy. Arteta has to be careful, he looks like he’s become cautious and defensive, and his body language is not what it was a month ago.

Compare his body language in interviews and on the side of the pitch, and tell me you don’t see a difference. The pressure is likely to blow up in his face again, and that will be a disaster for Arsenal. The intensity in his interviews is not what it used to be.”