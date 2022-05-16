EAST PARK MALL ACCOUNTANT SURVIVES ‘ASSASSINATION’ ATTEMPT ALLEGEDLY PLANNED BY FORMER WORKMATE

A Lusaka accountant on Saturday survived an abduction after his former workmate allegedly hired three men to help carry out what he believes was an assassination on him as they were after his heart, which they intended to sell to unknown persons.

Zambia Police, who have since arrested two suspects, are however treating the case as that of aggravated robbery.

Pascal Bwalya, 37, an accountant at East Park Mall and a resident of Matero, is alleged to have been abducted by three men, including his friend identified as Mike Chushi, who is on the run together with another suspect.

The men were allegedly after Mr Bwalya’s heart, which they wanted to sell to some waiting buyer.

Narrating the botched abduction yesterday, Mr Bwalya, who said he was still shaken and traumatised by the entire experience, said he knew Chushi in 2017, when they worked together.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail