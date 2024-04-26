Rapper Gucci Mane disses Diddy

Rapper Gucci Mane has taken some shots at embattled music executive, Diddy, in his new track “TakeDat”.

Gucci Mane began the track by saying the popular social media slogan, “I’m just f***ing around, but No Diddy”, before using that as the hook and also making a sly reference to Diddy’s ex. He said “I got a young Miami bitch from the city / I’m spending money like a trick (No Diddy).”

He also made slick references to underage girls and Kid Cudi’s car blowing up, with 50 Cent, Gillie and Wallo catching some stray shots.

Gucci also skewered Jay-Z’s shuttered Roc Nation Brunch “Why you ain’t ever seen Wop at The Brunch? / ‘Cause they might spike the punch, man, that shit too risky.”

Gucci’s wife Keyshia Ka’Oir also makes a cameo in the video, recreating Diddy and Misa Hylton’s scene in the bathtub from the 1994 Notorious B.I.G. “Big Poppa” video.