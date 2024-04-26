family members filmed flogging Muslim teen for attending church prayers

The Constitution of the Republic of Uganda provides for freedom of worship and at 18 years, someone is considered an adult with the right to associate freely with any legal groupings.

Police in Kibuku District in Eastern Uganda have arrested seven family members for allegedly flogging a teenage girl after she reportedly attended prayers at a Pentecostal church.

The arrest followed public outrage after a video recording of the incident went viral on social media.

In the video that has been widely shared on different social media platforms like TikTok and X, the helpless victim whom police have identified as Shakira Naula, is seen being firmly held on the ground by two men as others lashed her severally and rebuking her for allegedly attending prayers at Kadama prayer convention church led by Pastor Nicholas Kitibwa.

North Bukedi Regional Police spokesperson, SP Samuel Semewo, said a case of assault was reported to Kibuku Police Station by Pastor Kitibwa, 38, after Naula, a resident of Bugolya parish, Kadama Sub County was lashed 100 canes by her uncles.

The suspects include Yusuf Nantege, 28, Mohammad Wapesa, 24 and Jaberi Lumans, 25.

The others are Uthuman Koosi, 25, Issa Wasereye, 24 and Ziyadi Musenero. They were arrested alongside Ziyadi Musenero, 29, in whose custody the teenager was left by her mother who travelled to Saudi Arabia for domestic work.

“Naula had allegedly continued going to the nearby church for prayers against her guardians’ wish. On the fateful day, she had attended an overnight prayer at the church and when her uncles went to pick her up the following morning, the pastor asked them to leave because she was leading the church choir in praise and worship. When she finally went home, she found them waiting. They pounced on her with lashes. Each gave her five to 10 lashes in turn. This is very unfortunate and disturbing,” SP Semewo said.

The suspects are currently in police custody as they wait to be arraigned in court and charged accordingly.

“Some statements have been recorded and the victim is slowly recovering pending medical examinations. The public should be rest assured that police were diligently pursuing the case to see that the girl gets justice,” SP Semewo said.

SP Semewo, however, challenged parents to adopt alternative, legal and better means of disciplining their children instead of brutalizing them.

Kibuku LC5 chairman, Mr Mohammad Nakeba, and several members of the community condemned the actions of the family.

“This was quite barbaric and inhumane for the family members to conduct themselves in a manner which is dehumanizing and not backed by Islamic principles,” he said.

The Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs, Balaam Barugahara also condemned what he described as sad and inhumane treatment of the teenage girl.

“I would like to assure the general public on behalf of our Government & on behalf of our Youth and Children Affairs Ministry, that this young girl will get justice. This is absurd and disgusting!!! Children’s rights must be respected and protected,” he said.

Article 29 section (C) of the Constitution provides that every Ugandan has the freedom to practice any religion and manifest such practice which shall include the right to belong to and participate in the practices of any religious body or organisation in a manner consistent with this Constitution.