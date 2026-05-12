Eastern Europe Begs for More US Troops as Trump Eyes Drawdowns



Lithuania’s foreign minister just rolled out the red carpet for American forces, declaring US troops welcome “wherever they are” in Europe.

This comes as the Pentagon pulls thousands from Germany and President Trump pressures allies to stop freeloading on American protection.





Frontline states like Lithuania and Poland are desperate to host more GIs to shield them from Russia.

Lithuania already hosts over 1,000 US troops and plans to spend 5.38% of its GDP on defense next year. That’s real commitment unlike the deadbeat Western Europeans who talk big but deliver little.