EASTERN PROVINCE COUNCIL OF ELDERS CALLS ON ALL EASTERNERS TO MOURN THE BEMBA QUEEN ACCORDING TO TRADITION





The Eastern Province Council of Elders is deeply saddened by the passing of Musamilo wa Mfumu ya Bemba, Achitimukulu, the beloved wife of the Bemba King.





We extend our heartfelt condolences to His Royal Highness the Chitimukulu, the Royal Family, and the entire Bemba clan during this painful and difficult moment. Tikuti pepani. May the Almighty God grant you strength.





As the Eastern Province Council of Elders, we hereby direct all Easterners to mourn our dear Queen with dignity and befitting royalty by ensuring that we smear every Northerner with white powder, mealie meal or any other white substance, in accordance with tradition.





Mwambo ni Mwambo. We must ensure that people are able to distinguish between us who are mourning and mfwiti (witches).





May the soul of our departed Queen rest in eternal peace.

Issued by:

Tom Njovu

Chairman

Eastern Province Council of Elders

