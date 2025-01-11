EASTERN PROVINCE MPS ENDORSES SEVERIAN LUNGU FOR PETAUKE CONSTITUENCY



January 11,2025



Eastern Province Members of Parliament have officially endorsed Severian Lungu as the preferred candidate for the upcoming Petauke Constituency parliamentary by-election.





Speaking in Petauke this afternoon, Chipangali Constituency Member of Parliament Andrew Lubusha expressed his delight in supporting the leadership and development agenda championed by President Hakainde Hichilema.



Mr. Lubusha stated that he was pleased God had granted them the opportunity to choose a candidate who will work closely with the government to advance development in Petauke District.





He urged the people of Petauke to support President Hichilema’s vision by voting for the UPND-aligned candidate, Severian Lungu.



“Mr. Severian Lungu is a person of noble character and an indigenous son of Petauke District,” said Mr. Lubusha.





He added that even before being elected, Mr. Lungu had undertaken several projects, demonstrating his commitment to the people of Petauke.



Mr. Lubusha expressed confidence that Severian Lungu would bring unprecedented development to Petauke.





Independent Member of Parliament for Chasefu, Misheck Nyambose, also voiced his support for the UPND candidate and the government’s development agenda.



Mr. Nyambose acknowledged the equal distribution of resources under President Hichilema’s administration, which he said sets it apart from previous governments.





“As an Independent Member of Parliament, I have decided to join the cause of supporting the UPND candidate for Petauke Constituency so that we align with President Hakainde Hichilema’s vision of bringing development closer to the people,” said Mr. Nyambose.



He added that Severian Lungu is fortunate to have been chosen by a government that prioritizes the welfare of the Zambian people.





Mr. Nyambose appealed to the people of Petauke Constituency to turn out in large numbers and vote for Severian Lungu.



He further called on the people of Eastern Province to embrace change and support a government that prioritizes the needs of the citizens.





Mr. Nyambose pledged his full commitment to working with the UPND and ensuring that Severian Lungu secures the parliamentary seat in the upcoming by-election.



The endorsement of Severian Lungu marks a significant moment in rallying support for continued development under the UPND government.



