EAZ CALLS FOR ECONOMIC CONSTITUTION TO PROTECT NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT TRAJECTORY





Economics Association of Zambia Vice President Mbanji Milambo has proposed an economic constitution to safeguard development from political interference.



He stressed the need for long-term policy consistency, citing China’s sustained strategies as a model.





This came to light during a one-day Symposium on Global Geopolitical Shifts themed ‘Zambia in a Shifting World Order: Strategic Responses to Global Geopolitical Reconfiguration’ organised by the Southern African Institute for Policy and Research (SAIPAR) in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MFAIC).





Milambo warned that economic growth must exceed 12% to meaningfully address poverty and population pressures.



He expressed concern over outdated mineral records and welcomed the ongoing national mapping initiative.





Recalling Zambia’s past mining leadership, Milambo urged a renewed push towards strategic planning and production.



Meanwhile, Centre for Policy Dialogue Chairperson Dr Neo Simutanyi has emphasised the need to shield development plans from political interference to ensure consistent progress across administrations.





He highlighted Zambia’s potential in electric vehicle (EV) partnerships with the DRC and underscored the urgency of formalising informal gold mining to boost local resource mobilisation.



Dr Simutanyi lamented the adverse effects of the United States’ aid withdrawal, noting job losses and a breakdown in health services.





He called for stronger accountability in the health sector, citing persistent drug shortages despite government assurances.



Dr Simutanyi is urging realistic and constitutionally protected national plans, he challenged Zambia to emulate China’s model of transformative rural development and measurable poverty reduction.





And African Union Economic, Social and Cultural Council (AU ECOSOCC) CSO Engagement Officer Dr Raj Chintaram stated Zambia has vast natural and geographic resources that remain underutilized.



He noted DRC and Zambia’s strategic role in the electric vehicle (EV) supply chain, highlighting the untapped potential of regional corridors such as the Southern African Development Community (SADC) routes.





Dr Chintaram questioned whether Zambia is reaping the real economic benefits from the increasing number of foreign travellers arriving and departing through the country’s airports.





He challenged stakeholders to assess whether the influx reflects genuine economic opportunities or missed chances to offer tangible value to international visitors and opined that Zambia should make tourism as one of its key pillars of its future development.





Dr Chintaram emphasised the need to turn Zambia’s resource strengths into a sustainable development advantage by investing in infrastructure and enhancing trade capacity.