Eboue Marries Ivorian Beauty 7 Years After Divorce to Belgian Woman Who Left Him Broke

Seven years after divorcing a Belgian woman, Aurelie Bertrand, former Ivorian international Emmanuel Eboue has remarried.

The 41-year-old ex-Arsenal star walked down the aisle for the second time on Friday, August 30, 2024, in Abidjan.

He made his relationship with his childhood sweetheart, Stephanie Boede, an Ivorian businesswoman, official.

All roads led to the famous Sofitel in the Cocody area of Abidjan, where the former footballer married his lover.

This comes seven years after he parted ways with his Belgian spouse, Aurelie.

Eboue left broke after marriage?

Eboue practically lost everything in the divorce battle with Aurelie and was stripped of all his assets.

Vanguard reports that the Ivorian earned millions during his seven years in England’s top-flight and then more than £1.5million a year at Turkish side Galatasaray.

He struggled with life hiding from cops and bailiffs after being ordered by a judge to transfer his remaining Enfield home to his wife at the time.

Happy to see Emmanuel Eboué found love again. 🇨🇮❤️#AfricanFootball pic.twitter.com/Geepmwr7Cx — Micky Jnr (@MickyJnr__) August 30, 2024

According to Sports Grail, Eboue denied rumours that he went bankrupt because his ex-wife, Aurelie Bertrand, got all of his assets.

He returned home to his ex-girlfriend, Stephanie Boede. The two went on to marry in a court wedding in 2018, and in August 2024, they had their white wedding.

Kyle Walker set for divorce proceedings

The England international’s relationship with his long-term partner is in serious jeopardy after Walker fathered two children with former Love Island contestant Lauryn Goodman.

PEOPLE : Emmanuel Éboué s'est remarié



L'ex footballeur ivoirien de 41 ans Emmanuel Éboué a convolé en secondes noces ce vendredi 30 août 2024 à Abidjan. Il a officialisé son amour de jeunesse, Stéphanie Boédé, une femme d'affaires ivoirienne. pic.twitter.com/SRNbHZSRkS — Laura Dave Média (@LauraDaveMedia) August 31, 2024

report suggests that Walker could lose up to half of his fortune in a divorce. Kilner is likely to “almost certainly” secure the £3.5 million property she shares with their four sons.