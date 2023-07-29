ECL IN PETAUKE

PHOTOSTORY: Zambia’s Sixth Republican President, Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu has arrived at St Theresa Parish in Minga area of Petauke District in Eastern Province to attend the Centenary, Ordination to Priesthood and 20th Anniversary of RT. Rev. George Zumaile Lungu.



The former head of state is accompanied by Opposition Chief Whip and PF MCC. Hon Stephen Kampyongo, Former Mines Minister MCC.Hon Richard Musukwa, Former Malambo MP and Eastern Province Minister Hon Makebi Zulu, Lusangazi PF MP Hon Elias Daka, Former Home Affairs Minister Hon Lameck Mangani and other senior PF officials.



Eastern Province Minister Peter PHIRI is the Guest of Honor at the ceremony.