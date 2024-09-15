ECL IS THE INEVITABLE CANDIDATE FOR 2026



The Uka alliance was initially supposed to be called the PF alliance, given the party’s significant presence in Zambia’s political landscape.



As Langson Phiri , President of Youth for Good Governance and Mobilization National Chairperson of the New Era Democratic Party, I believe it’s essential to clarify the alliance’s stance on President Lungu’s candidacy.



The people of Zambia are eager to know whether President Edgar Chagwa Lungu will be the Uka alliance’s presidential candidate in 2026. As a key figure in the New Era Democratic Party Era Democratic Party, I can confidently say that our party stands firmly behind President Lungu.



We believe he is the only candidate who can defeat the incumbent president, Hakainde Hichilema, in the 2026 elections. The PF party still maintains a strong presence in Zambia, and President Lungu’s popularity endures.



During the former first lady’s court appearance, only a few individuals showed up to demonstrate solidarity, including our party’s president, Madam Exilda Mwenya , UBZ president Apostle Sondoo New Era Democratic party General Secretary Apostle Simon Mwanza Jnr and New Era Democratic party National mobilization Chair Hon. Langson Phiri- Youth Ambassador The absence of PF MPs and central committee members was conspicuous, raising questions about their commitment to President Lungu.



As the Uka alliance moves forward, it’s crucial to acknowledge the people’s desire for President Lungu’s candidacy. The youths and citizens at large are clamoring for his return to the political fray.



I would like to appreciate The New Era Democratic Party’s executive board for standing by President Lungu during this challenging period.



The Uka alliance must recognize the significance of PF’s presence in Zambian politics. President lungu experience and leadership qualities make him an ideal candidate for the 2026 elections.



The alliance should not underestimate the people’s desire for President Lungu’s return to power. As a youth ambassador, I can attest to the enthusiasm and support for President Lungu among young people.



The Uka alliance must capitalize on this momentum to ensure a united front in the 2026 elections. President Lungu’s candidacy is not just about personal ambition but about the future of Zambia.



The people are eager for a leader who can address their concerns and deliver on promises. The 2026 elections will be a defining moment for Zambia’s democracy.



The Uka alliance must put aside differences and rally behind President Lungu. Our party will continue to mobilize support for President Lungu’s candidacy.



The people’s voices must be heard, and their desires respected. President Lungu’s leadership is essential for Zambia’s progress and stability.



The Uka alliance should not ignore the people’s clamor for President Lungu’s return. As a key stakeholder in the alliance, our party will ensure that President Lungu’s candidacy is given the attention it deserves.



The 2026 elections will be a test of the alliance’s commitment to the people. We must put the people’s interests above personal ambitions.



The future of Zambia depends on our ability to work together and support the right candidate – President Edgar Lungu.



Langson phiri

Youth ambesodor.