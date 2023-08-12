ECL’s Excessive Borrowing and HH’s Overpromising: A Tale of Zambia’s Leaders

By Dr Mwelwa

In today’s article, we dare to delve into an unpopular opinion that may challenge the conventional narrative. We direct our attention towards former President Lungu and the current President Hakainde Hichilema, shedding light on their actions and the repercussions faced by the Zambian people. Brace yourselves for a candid exploration of the truth.

Let’s start with President Lungu. It is no secret that his tenure was marred by excessive borrowing in order to fund various infrastructure projects. On the surface, this may have seemed like a boon for the country, promising development and progress. However, when you scratch beneath the surface, a different story emerges.

Yes, roads were built, but at what cost? The quality of these roads often left much to be desired. They were prone to quick deterioration, leading to wasted resources and further financial strain on the nation. It is important to remember that progress should not come at the expense of long-term sustainability.

Furthermore, allegations of kickbacks and corruption have plagued his administration. Such actions not only eroded trust in the government but also compounded the country’s economic woes. The consequences of these actions would soon rear their ugly heads.

Now, let’s shift our focus to President Hakainde Hichilema, the current leader of Zambia. It is true that many had hoped for change when he assumed office. Promises of a brighter future were aplenty, raising the expectations of a battered population. However, as time went on, these promises began to fade away.

One cannot solely blame President Hichilema for the high cost of living. It is a result of a combination of factors, including global economic fluctuations and the legacy left behind by his predecessors. However, his failure to find effective solutions to our current problems cannot be ignored.

Moreover, the suppression of the opposition and the questionable arrests of individuals on trumped-up charges have raised concerns about the state of democracy in our nation. A healthy democracy thrives on the freedom of speech and the ability to dissent without fear of retribution. Suppressing these fundamental rights should never be tolerated or overlooked.

Additionally, the president’s failure to pay local contractors has exacerbated our economic struggles. Small businesses and entrepreneurs, who are the backbone of our economy, have been left in dire straits. It is disheartening to witness the very people who should be empowered and supported being neglected in such a manner.

In conclusion, it is crucial for us, as citizens, to acknowledge the realities we face. Both former President Lungu and current President Hichilema bear responsibility for the challenges we endure. We must learn from the past, while also holding our leaders accountable for their actions and pushing for a future that prioritizes sustainable development, transparency, and justice.

Remember, truth be told, even when it is an unpopular opinion. Only by facing the truth head-on can we hope to build a better Zambia for generations to come.

Zambia needs a fresh start

